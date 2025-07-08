Rider Suffers Concussion In Crash, Prompting Massive Recall Of Snowmobile Helmets

The recall affects about 201,200 helmets sold in the US under the 509 and Polaris brands, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 3. About 26,800 helmets sold in Canada were also included in the recall.

The CPSC warned that the helmets don't offer enough protection in a crash and pose a risk of head injury. So far, one concussion injury has been reported from a rider whose helmet came off during a crash.

The recall affects 509 Tactical 3.0 Youth, Mountain, and Trail helmets, along with 509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 Youth and Mountain helmets. It also includes small and medium 509 Tactical 2.0 helmets made in 2023, plus a range of models equipped with Fidlock chin strap fasteners manufactured since 2020.

The helmets came in a variety of colors and sizes, from youth small up to adult 4XL. All were manufactured in China and imported by 509, which is a Polaris subsidiary based in Rigby, Idaho.

The helmets were sold at Polaris and 509 dealerships across the country, along with ride509.com and polaris.com. They were available from January 2020 through May 2025, costing between $140 and $900.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled helmets immediately. Owners of 509-branded Tactical 3.0 or Tactical 2.0 helmets can contact 509 to request a refund, store credit, or replacement.

Owners of Polaris-branded versions can contact Polaris for the same options and proof of purchase isn't required. Helmets should be discarded after consumers confirm their model is included in the recall and follow destruction instructions provided by the companies.

Anyone who purchased a recalled helmet with a Fidlock fastener should check the chin strap webbing to ensure it's routed correctly. Polaris and 509 are offering repair instructions and contacting all known buyers directly.

You can learn more about the 509 helmet recalls on the company's website or by calling 877-743-3509.

Customers can also check Polaris's website or call 800-765-2747.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.