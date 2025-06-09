RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members Of CDC Vaccine Panel

Kennedy announced that all 17 will be leaving their posts, saying that "a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science."

Kennedy said that the committee, known as the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest.

The committee is made up of medical and public health professionals such as pediatricians, epidemiologists, and geriatricians.

The Biden administration appointed all of the sitting ACIP members. Thirteen of them were appointed in 2024.

“ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine," Kennedy said in a statement. "The committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.

"The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.”

The 71-year-old Kennedy is the founder and former chairman of Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group.

The next ACIP meeting will be at the end of June in Atlanta.

