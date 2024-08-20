RFK Jr. Considering Dropping Longshot Presidential Bid To Help Trump, Report Says

Poll Would you vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Would you vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president? Yes 43%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering dropping his longshot presidential bid in an effort to boost former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning, his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told the Impact Theory podcast.

In the interview, which was recorded on Monday, Aug. 19 and publicized the following day, Shanahan said the independent campaign is currently considering two options going forward.

“One is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump,” Shanahan told host Tom Bilyeu.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and… we explain to our base why we're making this decision. Not an easy decision.”

The revelation comes days after a New York judge ruled that Kennedy – who listed a Northern Westchester home in Katonah on nominating petitions – does not meet the legal requirements of a New York resident. He has since appealed the ruling.

Kennedy’s campaign is also losing money, according to Axios, which cited Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports showing that his campaign ended July with $3.9 million cash on hand, down from $5.5 million in June.

Kennedy – the son of the late US Attorney General and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy – formally launched his presidential bid in April 2023.

A former assistant district attorney in New York City, Kennedy spent over 30 years as an adjunct environmental law professor at Pace University School of Law in White Plains.

He also spent decades as a senior attorney for the non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council, and as a board member and attorney for Hudson Riverkeeper.

In recent years, Kennedy has sparked controversy after pushing conspiracy theories linking vaccines to autism, and railing against the COVID-19 vaccine. In 2011, he founded the Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit activist group known for anti-vaccine propaganda.

Earlier this month, he made arguably the weirdest headlines of the presidential cycle when he announced he left a dead bear cub in Central Park because he thought "it would be fun for people."

