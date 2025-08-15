Retired Nysp Sergeant Dies From 9/11-Related Illness

Sergeant Frederick Scheidt Jr., 67, of Middle Grove, died Wednesday, Aug. 13, from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, according to State Police.

Scheidt served 30 years with the New York State Police, most recently assigned to Troop G – SP Saratoga, before retiring on Oct. 14, 2009.

Superintendent Steven James called his death “a solemn reminder of the lasting toll borne by those who responded selflessly in the aftermath of that tragic day.”

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association also paid tribute, stating that Scheidt “dedicated his life to serving others, both in uniform and in retirement. His legacy of service, compassion, and camaraderie will never be forgotten.”

Scheidt is survived by his wife Shannon, and son Brandon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie-Lynn.

Calling hours for law enforcement will be held from 2:45 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, followed by public calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. in Saratoga Springs.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at Bethesda Episcopal Church in Saratoga Springs.

Over 300 first responders have died from illnesses linked to service at Ground Zero, including respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

