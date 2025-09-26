Retired CT Financier, Assistant Indicted In 'Abhorrent' Sex Dungeon Trafficking Case

Howard Rubin, 70, was arrested in Fairfield, Connecticut, and his assistant, Jennifer Powers, 45, was taken into custody in Texas, the US Attorney for Brooklyn said in a Friday, Sept. 26, release. Both are accused of luring women to New York for commercial sex acts and operating what officials described as a violent trafficking network.

“As alleged, the defendants used Rubin’s wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts, where Rubin then tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, and in some cases physical injuries,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella. “Today’s arrests show that no one who engages in sex trafficking…is above the law.”

Allegations of a Hidden “Dungeon”

Prosecutors say Rubin and Powers first used high-end hotels in Manhattan before converting a midtown penthouse into a soundproof “dungeon” painted red and filled with BDSM equipment. Victims were required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements that threatened financial penalties if they spoke out.

“It’s alleged Rubin directed a sex trafficking enterprise, exploiting women who were transported from across the country to his Manhattan penthouse that was equipped with a soundproof sex room filled with BDSM equipment, including a device used to shock the women,” said IRS Special Agent in Charge Harry Chavis.

“This was not a one-man show," Chavis said. "While Rubin dehumanized these women with abhorrent sexual acts, Powers is alleged to have run the day-to-day operations of the enterprise and got paid generously for her efforts. IRS-CI and FBI partnered to see fit that all the facts are detailed in this case and ensure that this pair realizes the full consequences of their ghastly behaviors.”

According to investigators, Powers arranged flights into LaGuardia and JFK, booked hotels, and coordinated payments. Authorities allege she managed daily operations while Rubin carried out violent encounters that left women injured and fearful.

Fraud Charges Tied To Mortgage

Alongside sex trafficking counts, Rubin faces bank fraud charges. Prosecutors say he lied to secure a mortgage for Powers’s home in Texas, hiding ongoing civil litigation tied to the alleged abuse.

“For many years, Howard Rubin and Jennifer Powers allegedly spent at least one million dollars to finance the commercial sexual torture of multiple women via a national trafficking network,” said FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia.

If convicted, Rubin and Powers each face a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life, according to federal sentencing guidelines. Rubin could also face an additional 30 years for the fraud charge.

The FBI has launched a public appeal for potential victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at fbi.gov/HowardRubinVictims, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 212-384-3600.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.