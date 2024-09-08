A Few Clouds 61°

Resort-Like French Normandy-Style Home In Hudson Valley Listed For $9.3M

If you want to feel like you're constantly on a luxurious French vacation, you may be interested in a lavish Northern Westchester estate now listed for sale. 

A look at 4 Cowdray Park Dr. in Armonk.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Ben Crnic
The 14,066-square-foot French Normandy-style chateau, located in Armonk within the Conyers Farm neighborhood at 4 Cowdray Park Dr., is now listed for $9.3 million by Christie's International Real Estate Group. 

The seven-bedroom and seven-bath home, built in 2002, boasts impressive architecture and features large entertainment spaces, a spacious kitchen, a family room, a paneled library, and a primary suite with dual baths and two walk-in closets. 

Where the estate really shines though, are its resort-like amenities, which include an indoor resistance pool, spa tub, sauna, gym, theater, lounge, and bar. 

The residence's 13.78 acres also feature lush lawns, woodlands, and plenty of gardens. 

Prospective residents will even be guarded by 24/7 security, according to the residence's listing. 

For more information about the home, click here to view the full listing. 

