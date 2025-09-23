Residents Evacuate From Burning Rockland County Home

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 22, when Clarkstown Police and firefighters responded to a structure fire on Branchville Road in Valley Cottage.

All occupants had already evacuated when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Multiple departments — Valley Cottage, Congers, Central Nyack, West Nyack, and Nyack — worked together to put out the flames. Detectives and fire inspectors remained at the scene to investigate.

According to a report by The Monsey Scoop, the blaze began in the kitchen and extended into the home's attic before it was put out.

