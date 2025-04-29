Man Who Shot, Killed Armed Home Invader In NY Arrested, Police Say

The shooting happened in Schenectady, at a residence on Hamburg Street north of Abbotsford Road, just before 1 p.m. Thursday, April 24, as Daily Voice reported.

Schenectady Police responded to the three-story home for a report of a person with a weapon. Arriving officers found Yadram Singh, 28, of Schenectady, dead from at least one gunshot wound, police said in an update Tuesday, April 29.

An investigation concluded that Singh was armed and breaking into the home when a resident, 25-year-old Marc Cunningham, shot him, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men knew each other, and police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attempted break-in.

Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as the gun used in the killing was in his possession illegally, police said. No other details were given.

The shooting occurred directly across the street from the School at Northeast, a coed special education school for grades 6 through 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.