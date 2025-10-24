Reported Fight Between Driver, Road Worker In Rockland County Prompts Police Response

According to an announcement from the Town of Ramapo Police Department, officers were called around 11:18 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, to the area of Hemion Road and Route 59 in Airmont after receiving reports of a fight at a gas line work site.

Police said drone footage showed the situation had already been resolved by the time officers arrived. No injuries or arrests were reported.

In their post, police reminded drivers to be patient with construction crews working in active road zones.

"They’re working on a gas line, and lane closures may cause some extra traffic. Please be patient and stay safe," the department said.

