Report Of Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Girl Sparking Major Police Response In Region Was Hoax: Cops

Troopers in Columbia County’s Livingston barracks were called to Atlantic Avenue in the town of Stockport on Thursday, June 5, after a 16-year-old girl reported that a 13-year-old girl had been abducted by strangers in a white van.

Naturally, the alarming claim prompted a swift response from New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities launched an extensive search for the van and the supposed victim.

But after interviewing the teen further, investigators determined the entire report was bogus, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to her age, was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. State Police emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the community.

