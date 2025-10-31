Rep. Elise Stefanik Preparing To Launch NY Governor Bid: Report

Poll Who should be the next governor of New York? Antonio Delgado (D) Kathy Hochul (D) Mike Lawler (R) Elise Stefanik (R) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who should be the next governor of New York? Antonio Delgado (D) 17%

Stefanik plans to formally announce her run shortly after New York City’s mayoral election next week, according to the outlet.

The 41-year-old Republican, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, has reportedly told associates she’s ready to take on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, signaling what could become one of the nation’s most closely watched gubernatorial races.

Stefanik, who represents much of New York’s North Country and serves in House GOP leadership, has long been viewed as a rising star within her party. With more than $13 million cash on hand, she’s expected to enter the race with one of the strongest fundraising operations of any potential challenger to Hochul, CNN reports.

Stefanik has hired several high-profile veterans from Trump’s political orbit, according to the outlet. Pollster Tony Fabrizio, who led strategy for Trump’s 2024 campaign, will serve in the same role for Stefanik. Chris Grant, who ran a major pro-Trump super PAC, will act as a senior adviser, while Tim Sale, another Trump campaign official, will also join the operation, CNN reports.

The congresswoman’s expected bid comes after the Trump administration earlier this year withdrew her name from consideration to become US ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly to preserve her seat in the narrowly divided House.

In recent months, Stefanik has sharpened her attacks on Hochul, particularly over immigration policies and the governor’s endorsements in local races. The two have already clashed publicly over Trump’s use of the National Guard and New York’s stance on sanctuary laws — an early preview of what could become a deeply polarizing campaign.

Meanwhile, a Manhattan Institute poll released Tuesday, Oct. 28, shows Stefanik narrowly leading Hochul, 43% to 42%, with a 3.3% margin of error. The survey of 900 voters — including 600 likely New York City voters — marks a sharp shift from an August Siena College poll that gave Hochul a 14-point lead.

“New Yorkers of all political parties are hungry for new commonsense leadership after decades of Hochul’s failed single-party Democrat rule,” said Bernadette Breslin, a Stefanik campaign spokesperson. “Elise Stefanik and the people of New York can and will win this righteous fight to save New York.”

Hochul, when asked about a possible matchup in a May CNN interview, responded: “I look forward to that fight. No matter who it is… I say bring it on.”

