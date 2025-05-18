Remains Found In Japan Identified As Missing CT Mom

The 61-year-old mom of three vanished on April 10, 2023, while hiking solo in the Japanese wilderness. For more than two years, her family held out hope—until Friday, May 9, when DNA testing confirmed that remains discovered near a stream were a match.

“This confirmation came more than two years after she went missing while hiking in Japan,” her family said in a statement. “Although we had tried to prepare ourselves for this outcome, the finality of this news is heartbreaking.”

Wu-Murad’s disappearance sparked a massive international search effort involving 24 American search and rescue professionals, Japanese SAR experts, U.S. Embassy officials in Japan and D.C., the FBI, and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Despite the widespread efforts, “no trace of Pattie was found in the months following her disappearance,” the family said.

A breakthrough came in September 2024 when a fisherman discovered Wu-Murad’s backpack and a hiking shoe near a stream. Although Japanese police searched the area for days, they were again met with dead ends.

Then, on April 27, a member of the original U.S. search team who had returned to Japan made a grim discovery: several of Wu-Murad’s personal items and what appeared to be a femur. The remains were turned over to Japanese police, who later confirmed through DNA testing that they belonged to Wu-Murad.

“We now begin the process of working through international protocols to bring her remains home,” her family said.

Wu-Murad, of Durham, was described as a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Her family expressed gratitude for the global community that rallied to help find her.

“You offered not only your expertise but also your humanity… providing meals, transportation, snacks, drones, and heartfelt companionship when we needed it most,” they said.

“Pattie was an incredible woman whose love and friendship touched many lives. We will continue to honor her memory with love and gratitude in our hearts.”

