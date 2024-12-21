Red, Blue, And You: New Tool Lets Homebuyers Check Neighbors' Politics

Real estate agents note that clients prioritize communities aligning with their political views, seeking compatibility beyond traditional factors like schools and safety, the Axios story says.

This trend may lead to more politically homogeneous neighborhoods, potentially impacting local governance and community interactions.

Additionally, new real estate platforms, such as Oyssey, provide insights into neighborhood political affiliations, further enabling buyers to select areas that reflect their values.

