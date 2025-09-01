Recovering From Crash, Rudy Giuliani To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom, Trump Says

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Giuliani, age 81, was hospitalized Friday, Aug. 30, after his rental car was struck from behind at high speed in New Hampshire, spokesman Michael Ragusa said.

He suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Moments before the crash, Giuliani had stopped to assist a woman in a domestic violence incident and called 911, Ragusa said.

The former New York City mayor and onetime United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York rose to national prominence for his leadership after the Sept. 11 attacks, earning the moniker “America’s Mayor.”

He later served as Trump’s personal attorney and became a central figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, promoting false claims of widespread fraud.

Giuliani was indicted in Georgia in 2023 and in Arizona in 2024 over election-related actions.

He was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal case, lost a defamation suit brought by two Georgia election workers, and was disbarred in New York and Washington, DC, in 2024.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy.

It is awarded at the president’s discretion to honor “especially meritorious” contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or significant cultural or other endeavors.

It can be given to non-citizens and, while a civilian honor, may be worn by military personnel.

