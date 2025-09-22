Recall Targets Costco Tuna Product Linked To Supplier Issue

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group, announced a recall of 3,314.7 pounds of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke.
The move came after the company’s green onion supplier reported a positive Listeria test in ingredients used for the product.
The recalled tuna was sold in clear plastic clamshell containers labeled with Costco Item Number 17193, pack date of Sept. 18, and sell by date of Sept. 22.
It was distributed in Costco deli sections in the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
No illnesses have been reported to date. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It can also lead to pregnancy complications. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
Customers are urged not to consume the recalled tuna. The company advises disposing of it immediately and contacting Costco for a full refund.
Consumers with questions can call Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809 during business hours or email [email protected]
The recall was initiated in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration.
