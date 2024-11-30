Recall Issued For Produce Sold In NY, CT Stores Over Potential Listeria Contamination

Connecticut-based Gracie’s Kitchens Inc., located in New Haven, has issued the recall due to potential contamination with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious health risks, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves products manufactured between Monday, Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 13, and sold under the Gracie’s Kitchens, King Kullen, and Wild By Nature brands.

The products were distributed to grocery stores in New York and Connecticut.

Items include diced vegetables, fruit cups, and produce trays with sell-by dates ranging from Saturday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 24.

For a link from the FDA showing a list of products and labels, click here.

While no illnesses have been reported, Listeria can cause severe infections in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience symptoms such as fever, nausea, and abdominal pain, but for pregnant women, Listeria poses the additional risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard or return affected products to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall was initiated after Listeria was detected during environmental testing at the production facility. Gracie’s Kitchens is working with the FDA to ensure consumer safety.

For a complete list of affected products and UPC codes, visit the FDA website. Consumers with questions can contact Gracie’s Kitchens at 203-773-0795 or info@gracieskitchens.com.

