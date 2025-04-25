Recall Issued For Popular Snack Mix Sold In NY

New England Village Foods of Milford, New Hampshire, is recalling all lots of its 5-ounce and 10-ounce containers of New England Village Snacks “19th Hole Snack Mix” because they may contain undeclared almonds, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves clear plastic cups and tubs with reclosable lids. The products were distributed to small independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The affected snack mix comes in packages marked with the following UPC codes printed in black ink on the lid:

609465693477 (5-ounce size)

642147152459 (10-ounce size)

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, the FDA said.

The recall was issued after a customer discovered almond-containing product had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of almonds. An investigation determined the cause was a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process, the FDA said.

Production of the snack mix has been temporarily suspended.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions may be directed to New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern).

