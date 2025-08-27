Recall Issued For Popular Salad Kits Sold In 25 States, Including NY

Taylor Fresh Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit (6/8.3oz) because some packages may contain sesame and soy that are not listed on the label.

The recall stems from master packs supplied by Latitude 36 Foods, which mistakenly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing packets instead of the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.

According to the company, the mislabeled kits were distributed in 25 states.

The affected kits have code dates beginning with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” dates up to and including Sept. 4, 2025.

The product code can be found in the upper right corner of the packaging.

States Included In Recall

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

The recall is limited to this single product and does not affect other Taylor Farms items or brands.

No illnesses have been reported to date. However, the company warned that people with allergies or severe sensitivities to sesame or soy risk serious or potentially life-threatening reactions if they consume the mislabeled kits.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately. Refunds are available at the place of purchase.

For questions, customers can contact Taylor Farms’ customer care line at 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time.

