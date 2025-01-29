Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Bread Crumbs

What You Need To Know

La Fiesta Food Products, LLC is recalling 8-ounce packages of La Fiesta brand bread crumbs, sold nationwide between Thursday, April 10, 2024, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

The recall stems from the presence of undeclared sesame, a major allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in some individuals.

It was discovered during routine checks, revealing sesame in the product despite it not being listed on the label. Additionally, the allergen declaration was missing in Spanish.

Affected Products

La Fiesta Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado)Size: 8 oz package

UPC: 032327000886

Lot Codes: 26032, 26073, 26082, 26092, 26094, 26,400

La Fiesta Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado)

Size: 8 oz package

UPC: 032327000887

Lot Codes: 26094, 26123, 6,240

How to Identify

The lot code can be found stamped on the front of the package.

Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.

Consumer Warning

If you have a sesame allergy, do NOT consume these products!

Even small traces of sesame can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

What To Do

Stop using the recalled product immediately.

Return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have questions, contact La Fiesta Food Products at 408-326-0487 (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time) or QualityAssurance@lffp.com

No illnesses have been reported at this time. However, consumers are urged to check their products and take precautions.

