Recall Issued For Popular Apple Juice Brand Sold In 28 States, Including NY

The juice was distributed across 28 states and comes in clear, round glass bottles with white metal screw-top lids packaged in four 10-ounce bottles per pack (six packs per case).
The recall was initiated due to concerns that were not detailed in the FDA’s official notice, but the agency classified the situation as a Class II recall, meaning use of the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences.
Product Details
- Brand: S. Martinelli & Company Apple Juice
- UPC: 0 41244 04102 2
- Best By Date: 05DEC2026
- Packaging: Clear glass bottles, white metal screw-top lid, 4-pack (10 oz bottles), 6 packs per case
- Pallet/Batch Numbers: Multiple batch numbers affected (full list available via the FDA website)
- Recall Classification: Class II
- Recall Initiation Date: March 18, 2025
- Status: Ongoing
The FDA states that approximately 7,234 cases of the product are affected by the recall.
Where Recalled Juice Was Distributed
The product was shipped to retailers in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Consumers who have purchased the recalled juice are urged to check packaging details, including the UPC, best-by date, and batch numbers.
If you believe you have the affected product, the FDA recommends contacting the place of purchase for guidance on returns or disposal.
