Recall Issued For Meat, Poultry Products Sold In NY

A popular line of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has been pulled from shelves due to a safety concern impacting consumers in New York.

A look at one of the recalled products.

 Photo Credit: USDA FSIS
The recall involves nearly 19,000 pounds of sausage and sliced meat and poultry items, according to a release from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products were produced between Tuesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, April 24 by Smith Packing, LLC, based in Utica, New York.

The issue was discovered after the company received consumer complaints about items that appeared off-color and had an unusual taste.

An internal review later revealed sodium nitrite levels in the products exceeded the regulatory limit.

The recalled items were shipped to retail and institutional locations across New York, and may still be in refrigerators or freezers.

“Consumers and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or use them,” FSIS said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 4578” or “P-4578” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness. Anyone concerned about a possible reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

For a list of products and labels included in the recall, visit the FSIS recall alert page.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joe Schaeffer, Director of Marketing for Palmer Foods, at jschaeffer@palmerfoods.com. For additional food safety inquiries, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or submit a report through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.

