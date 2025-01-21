Real ID Enforcement Set To Begin Nationwide: Here's When

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005 in response to 9/11 Commission recommendations, requires stricter security standards for state-issued licenses and ID cards.

These credentials will be essential for boarding commercial flights, entering federal buildings, and accessing certain restricted facilities.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske emphasized the importance of compliance, stating, “Identity verification is foundational to security. I urge those who use a driver’s license or state-issued ID as their primary form of identification to ensure these credentials are REAL ID-compliant.”

The enforcement date is set for Wednesday, May 7.

Officials encourage Americans to act now to avoid last-minute delays, particularly at airport security checkpoints. REAL ID-compliant licenses and identification cards are already available in all states.

To upgrade to a REAL ID, individuals must visit their local DMV office and provide specific documents, such as proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency.

Some states also offer Enhanced IDs, which allow border crossings into Canada, Mexico, and certain Caribbean nations without a passport.

For more details on acceptable forms of identification, enforcement timelines, and compliance requirements, visit TSA.gov/real-id.

