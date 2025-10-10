‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Wendy Osefo, Husband Arrested In $200K Fraud Scheme: Sheriff

Wendy Osefo, 40, and her husband Edward, 41, have both been arrested on fraud charges stemming from an investigation in April 2024, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 10.

Investigators say the couple told police that when they came back from vacation in April 2024, their home in the 1900 block of Turnberry Court had been burglarized — and that more than $200,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, shoes, and luxury goods was missing.

Detectives started digging — and what they found didn’t exactly add up.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than $20,000 worth of the items the Osefos claimed were stolen had actually been returned to the stores they were purchased from.

Investigators also found photos showing one of the homeowners wearing jewelry they had reported stolen after the supposed break-in.

The findings were presented to a grand jury on Thursday, Oct. 9, which led to the couple’s indictment.

Search and arrest warrants were issued for the reality TV pair, who were both taken into custody at their Finksburg residence and booked at Carroll County Central Booking.

They were each charged with multiple counts related to fraud and later released after posting bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osefo is the latest cast member to face criminal charges after Karen Huger spent time behind bars for DUI.

“All individuals are presumed innocent of the pending charges until proven guilty in a court of law,” officials said in the release.

According to Bravo, the Osefos have been married for more than a decade.

"Wendy has been married for 14 years," her biography states. "She and her Nigerian husband, attorney Edward Osefo, met as teenagers, were friends for several years before making it official after graduating from college and have been together ever since."

"They have three beautiful children together – 12-year-old son Karter, 10-year-old son Kruz and 6-year-old daughter Kamrynn."

She has been a cast member since 2020.

More information is expected to be released at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

