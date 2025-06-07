NFL RB Derrick Henry Lands Shot At Sandler Movie — But He’s Gotta Earn It On The Field

An outspoken Adam Sandler fan, Henry, 31, has been offered a role in one of his movies — but there's a catch.

"Can you do me a favor? If you ever see him again, tell him I'm a really big fan and would really love to meet him one day," the running back shared on The Dan Patrick Show when he spotted the host wearing a sweatshirt for Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

Patrick then called Sandler and said that he made a promise that if Henry rushes for 2,000 yards — a feat only accomplished nine times — they "would put him in a Sandler movie ... No pressure. He says he's a big fan."

In response, Sandler shot a video for Patrick and shared it with Henry, who was caught off guard by the quick response.

"I just woke up ... That's why I look disgusting ... On top of the fact that I am disgusting ... Anyway - congrats on everything," the comedian said.

"2,000 yards plus this year gets you not only a spot in the movie, but we have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it."

Patrick later mused about what role Henry may get if he actually hits the 2,000-yard milestone.

"Sandman recorded the video and we wanted to record his reaction to (him) offering up a movie role," the host said. "Who knows ... It might be Grown Ups 3 or Happy Gilmore 3."

Not that he needed any extra motivation — Henry recently signed a $30 million extension — but the star running back said that he now has a little bit of a boost as mandatory minicamp approaches.

Henry hit the 2,000-yard milestone in 2020, and nearly got there last season when he finished with 1,921 yards.

Now, he has a shot at Hollywood, if he can become the first running back to hit the mark twice in one career.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.