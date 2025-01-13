Mostly Cloudy 36°

Rare Comet Could Shine As Bright As Venus: Here’s When You Can See It

A celestial event 160,000 years in the making will grace the night sky this week, as Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) makes its rare appearance. 

NASA astronaut Dom Pettit recently captured this image of the comet from the International Space Station.

 Photo Credit: X/Aastro_Pettit
The Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS).

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/C Messier
Joe Lombardi
Expected to be the brightest comet in nearly 20 years, it could shine as brightly as the planet Venus, offering a spectacular sight for skywatchers.

Until now, the comet has only been visible in the Southern Hemisphere. However, stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere, including those in the US and Europe, will get their chance to view it as it travels back toward the Sun.

The best time to catch a glimpse of the comet is around half an hour before sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 14. To spot it, look east toward the horizon.

Discovered in April 2024 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), the comet hails from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of icy bodies at the edge of the solar system. 

NASA astronaut Dom Pettit captured an image of the comet from the International Space Station, sharing his awe on social media. “It is totally amazing to see a comet from orbit,” he wrote on X. “Atlas C2024-G3 is paying us a visit.”

Astronomers warn that this could be the comet’s final appearance. 

Its increasing brightness may signal that it is breaking apart, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness its cosmic beauty. 

