Rare Bird Flu Case Confirmed In Child, CDC Says

The child, who is a resident of California, experienced only mild symptoms and is now recovering.

The case, detected through routine flu testing, revealed low levels of the virus in the initial sample, and follow-up tests were negative for bird flu, but positive for other common respiratory viruses.

The CDC is working with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to determine how the child might have been exposed.

Household members were also tested and found negative for H5N1 but shared the same common respiratory viruses as the child.

So far, there’s no evidence of person-to-person spread linked to this case or any of the other 55 reported in the US this year.

To stay safe, the CDC advises avoiding contact with sick or dead birds, livestock, or potentially contaminated environments. For updates and prevention tips, visit cdc.gov.

