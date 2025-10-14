Rape Is 'Epic', NY Young Republicans Leader Proclaims In Leaked GOP Chat: Report

The Telegram messages, published by POLITICO Tuesday, Oct. 14, show New York State Young Republicans Vice Chair Bobby Walker repeatedly using slurs and offensive language while strategizing with peers about internal party politics.

POLITICO’s reporting, based on roughly 2,900 pages of messages shared among a dozen millennial and Gen Z Republican operatives, paints a picture of an often brutal private chat where slurs, dehumanizing jokes and talk of violence circulated freely.

Walker, who at the time was a communications coordinator for Sen. Minority Leader Robert Ortt, is identified in the story as one of the chat’s more frequent contributors.

POLITICO attributes to him multiple offensive comments, including: calling rape “epic,” using homophobic slurs, mocking a war-injured congressman with the nickname “eyepatch McCain” and writing, “I prefer my war heroes not captured.”

The article also cites remarks by Walker disparaging a mutual acquaintance’s former partner as “this very obese Indian woman.”

Walker issued an apology after the material surfaced, telling POLITICO the language “is wrong and hurtful” and calling the release “a painful lesson about judgment and trust.”

But he also suggested portions of the logs “may have been altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated.”

Several New York GOP figures including Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt condemned the chats and called for accountability.

“I was shocked and disgusted to learn about the racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic comments attributed to members of the New York State Young Republicans,” Ortt said. “This behavior is indefensible and has no place in our party or anywhere in public life.”

At times, Walker even seemed aware of how damaging the group’s rhetoric could be if exposed. In one exchange, he acknowledged the risk outright: “If we ever had a leak of this chat we would be cooked (for real)."

Click here to read the complete report from POLITICO.

