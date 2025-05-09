Rally Planned in Rockland After Woman Forcibly Removed From Mike Lawler Town Hall (Update)

The event—“Rally to Support Emily Feiner, Oppose Mike Lawler’s Efforts to Silence Dissent”—will take place on Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave. in the Village of Nyack, according to organizers.

Feiner was removed from Lawler’s Sunday, May 4 town hall in the Westchester County town of Somers by state troopers after attempting to speak, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Attendees shouted “Let her stay” and “Shame, shame” as she was carried out of the event.

Jennifer Cabrera, Chair of the Westchester-Putnam Working Families Party, who filmed the incident, was also asked to leave. Both women are expected to speak at the Nyack rally.

In a post made following the incident, Lawler referred to Feiner as a “radical far-left activist” who was "escorted out" after "repeatedly disrupting the event, disrespecting fellow attendees, abusing my staff, and ignoring orders by state police."

He also condemned a reported comment in which Feiner allegedly compared her experience to “Germany in 1938,” calling the comparison “insane and offensive," as Daily Voice reported.

Lawler said the town hall was meant to be a space for “discourse and honest debate,” but accused some attendees of coming with the “sole objective of sowing chaos.”

Now, rally organizers say they’re pushing back against what they call an attempt to suppress constituents’ voices.

The event’s listing calls for support of Feiner and others who have been “targets of Lawler’s intimidation,” and aims to highlight “efforts by progressives to fight back against Rep. Lawler and Donald Trump’s authoritarianism.”

Lawler represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of northern Westchester, and parts of southern Dutchess.

