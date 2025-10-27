Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
A Few Clouds 55°

SHARE

Rain, Wind, Travel Troubles Expected In Region Ahead Of Halloween As Melissa Heads North

A pre-Halloween storm fueled by Hurricane Melissa’s offshore track and a developing non-tropical system is set to bring gusty winds, rounds of rain, and potential travel disruptions to the Northeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic.

Melissa's winds hit 175 mph on Monday afternoon, Oct. 27.

Melissa's winds hit 175 mph on Monday afternoon, Oct. 27.

 Photo Credit: The Weather Channel
Melissa is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28 in Jamaica, as the strongest storm the island's ever seen, says&nbsp;Weather Channel's Science Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matt Sitkowski.

Melissa is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28 in Jamaica, as the strongest storm the island's ever seen, says Weather Channel's Science Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matt Sitkowski.

 Photo Credit: The Weather Channel
A look at the broad area where there will be rainy weather and gusty winds Wednesday evening, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 30.&nbsp;

A look at the broad area where there will be rainy weather and gusty winds Wednesday evening, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 30. 

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Storm Timeline, Impacts

Wednesday, Oct. 29: Cloudy skies give way to showers in the evening, with rain continuing overnight. Wind gusts could reach 20 miles per hour in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Rain and showers persist throughout the day. Heavier rainfall is expected farther north, particularly in New England. Reduced visibility and possible travel disruptions are anticipated.

Halloween Forecast (Friday, Oct. 31): Trick-or-treaters can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with the storm clearing out by Friday.

According to AccuWeather, the system’s interaction with Hurricane Melissa and a blast of cold air could intensify the storm. Forecasters warned of hazardous conditions affecting much of the Northeast, from Washington, DC, to Boston, by midweek.

What To Expect

The National Weather Service warns of windy conditions, beneficial rain in some areas in the Northeast, and reduced visibility, which could impact travel during the storm’s peak on Thursday. Travelers are advised to monitor updates and prepare for potential delays.

Melissa’s Role In Storm

Hurricane Melissa remains a powerful Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 27. Winds for the monster storm topped out at 175 mph Monday afternoon.

Melissa is still on track to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, according to Weather Channel's Science Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matt Sitkowski.

"Catastrophic winds, flooding rains, and storm surge will be life-threatening," Sitkowski said. "Conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight and overnight, with the storm exiting the northern coast of Jamaica later on Tuesday.

"A weaker, but still powerful Melissa is forecast to cross eastern Cuba late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos would be next, and Melissa is expected to be near Bermuda, still as a hurricane, by Thursday night."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE