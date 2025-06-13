Puppy Found Starving In Crate After Owner’s Death In Hudson Valley: SPCA Pleads For Help

According to an announcement from the Hyde Park-based Dutchess County SPCA on Thursday, June 12, Cookie had spent his entire short life confined to a cage, with no walks, no affection, and only scraps of food tossed into his crate.

The tragedy deepened when his owner died suddenly and went undiscovered for several days, leaving Cookie trapped with no food, no water, and no way to escape.

By the time help arrived, the young dog was dangerously underweight and suffering from severe pancreatitis, a life-threatening condition brought on by starvation. He is now receiving emergency care at the DCSPCA.

The SPCA said their resources are stretched thin and they are asking the public to help fund Cookie’s critical medical care to give him a fighting chance.

As of Friday, June 13, the organization had raised just over $1,800. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

