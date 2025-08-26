Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns As Starbucks Battles Sales Slump: See Full Fall Menu

The Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to Starbucks locations nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Debuting in 2003, the PSL is made with real pumpkin, espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg, with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices on top.

The drink's return often marks the unofficial start of fall for many customers.

"More than 20 years ago, Starbucks introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which sparked a global cultural phenomenon, and quickly became Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage of all time," the company said.

The PSL's comeback aims to spice things up at Starbucks, which has faced six straight quarters of declining comparable sales, CNBC reported. The company saw a 2% drop in US and global sales during its third quarter, even as net revenue rose to $9.5 billion.

The fall menu in 2025 features a new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, made with Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, and pecan notes, topped with a pecan crunch. Returning favorites include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, with an option to add pecan cold foam to any iced drink.

Seasonal food items are also back, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop, alongside new Italian Sausage Egg Bites. Starbucks is also featuring its single-origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee as the medium roast of the day.

The PSL has been a reliable driver of store traffic in past years.

In 2024, its launch boosted visits by nearly a quarter on release day, according to Placer.ai. Starbucks is banking on a similar effect this year as it tries to win back customers with refreshed menus, redesigned cafés, and new in-store service models.

Starbucks debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte at just 100 stores in 2003 before launching nationwide the next year, the Associated Press reported. The fall classic has spread globally, with the PSL available in 79 of the company's 85 international markets in 2024.

The PSL has fueled an entire economy, with competitors Dunkin' and McDonald's creating similar beverages, along with pumpkin-spiced products like candy, yogurts, and even trash bags. Merriam-Webster added "pumpkin spice" to the dictionary in 2022.

Starbucks is also planning to try out new menu items in 2026, including a protein-fueled cold foam, a new 1971 dark roast, and coconut water drinks.

