Projected Rainfall Totals: Potent Storm To Soak Region, Will Bring Strong Winds

The National Weather Service says the storm, which will accompany a cold front, will move from the southwest to the east on Tuesday night, Dec. 10, into Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The storm will bring widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 4 inches in the areas indicated by the darker shade of green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com in projections released Tuesday morning.

During the storm's height, there will be heavy rain and wind gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

"Wednesday is shaping up to be a very wet day up and down the I-95 corridor from northern Florida all the way to Maine," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

Rainfall will begin tapering off Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

After the frontal system pushes through, it will be mostly sunny and colder on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

