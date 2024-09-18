Private Hudson Valley Estate With River Views Is A Bargain At $4.5 Million

The four-bedroom estate is located in Dutchess County at 14 Wyndclyffe Court in Rhinebeck, on a dead-end road overlooking the river, gardens, and terraces.

According to Zillow, the estate also includes a historic guest house, a sprawling main floor with the primary suite, a large great room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room, a large office, and a dining room.

Zillow said that the primary suite in the 8,420-square-foot home offers immense windows with views of the Hudson and two bathrooms.

Upstairs is a large loft office with French doors opening to a terrace overlooking the water, as well as two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Zillow said that visitors will find a converted carriage house built in the 1800s with a full kitchen, a sleeping area, two bathrooms, and a large living room toward the estate's entrance.

There's also a gym, swimming pool, lounging decks, and more.

Zillow said the private property is 10 minutes from Amtrak and Rhinebeck Village, which has plenty of shops and restaurants.

Upstate Down Realty handles the listing: 845-516-5123, agent: Delyse H Berry 845-516-5123.

To see the entire listing, visit Zillow here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.