Privacy Mode For Your Face? Zenni’s New Lenses Block Certain Face-Scan Tech

The innovative technology acts like a digital privacy filter by disrupting face-scanning software and stopping unauthorized devices from capturing the biometric details on your face.

Available now, the Zenni ID Guard lenses work by reflecting near-infrared light—the same light used in many facial-recognition systems. That means hidden cameras and scanners trying to lock onto your face are blocked before they can grab your data. Users should know, though, that the lenses may also interfere with everyday tools like Face ID and Windows Hello that rely on infrared light.

But let’s be clear: the lenses disrupt some scanning technologies, not all. Advanced systems, like those potentially used by government agencies, may still identify you using tools beyond infrared light. So while these glasses aren’t a full invisibility cloak, they are a stylish layer of defense.

The rise of facial recognition tech in retail, public surveillance, and even social media filters has raised legitimate privacy concerns. Research from groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation shows growing unease about biometric data harvesting, which makes Zenni’s move feel timely.

If you’ve ever worried about Big Brother—or that random TikToker capturing your face without permission—Zenni’s ID Guard lenses could be your shield. It’s one more tool for staying a little more private in a very public world.

