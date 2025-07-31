Princeton Rower Killed In South Africa Helped Lead School To Ivy League Championship

Grundlingh, an economics major was an accomplished athlete who was a member of the women's open rowing team at Princeton, and rowed for South Africa in international competitions, the university said.

This past season, Grundlingh was part of the rowing team that won the Ivy League Championship before winning the Petite Final at the NCAAs. This summer, Grundling had planned to compete in an Ironman event in Czech Republic, her family told the university.

At Princeton, Grundlingh served as a tutor and was involved in the Personal Librarian Program, helping students navigate and find resources at the Princeton University Library. She was also a member of Princeton in Hollywood and Princeton Pictures, the school said.

She is survived by her parents, Debbie and Francois and her brother, James, the university said.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 1 in Johannesburg at 5 a.m. eastern time and be livestreamed.

