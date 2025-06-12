Pride, With Purpose: 2025’s Retailers Promoting Pride Month This June

For many, Pride Month is also a time to support the organizations driving lasting change. Groups such as PFLAG, the nation's first and largest organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, and the Trevor Project, a leading force in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth, provide vital resources and life-saving support throughout the year.
This June, several major brands are supporting efforts like these—with campaigns, collections, and contributions that aim to make an impact.Converse
- Launching its 11th annual Proud To Be collection which includes new custom Chuck Taylors
- $3.4 million pledged and donated since 2015 to local, national, and international LGBTQ+ organizations
- Matching donations to The Trevor Project (up to $150,000)
- Sponsor of World Pride Parade in Washington, D.C.
- Sponsor of the ACLU’s Pride Reception in New York City
- Partnering with Translatable, a nonprofit founded by Zaya and Dwyane Wade
- Donating $50,000 to PFLAG
- Selling the Laura Chautin X J.Crew capsule collection celebrating the LGBTQ+ community
- $100,000 annual donation to OutRight International, a global organization dedicated to advancing human rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals
- Pride collection designed by Levi's staff who identify as part of LGBTQ+ community
- Donating 5% of all June sales (up to $25,000) to PFLAG
- Pride collection of decorations and accessories
- Donating a portion of proceeds from its Pride assortment—up to $25,000—to support PFLAG’s mission
- Featuring shoe designs from married former and current, respectively, WNBA players Allie Quigley and Coutney Vandersloot as part of its For PRIDE collection
- Since 2012 Nike has donated millions to LGBTQ+ community programs
- Collaborating with Lady Gaga and committing $1 for every Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs product sold to her Born This Way Foundation's initiatives for LGBTQ+ communities
- Offering Pride-themed e-gift cards
- Donating $50,000 to PFLAG
- Highlighting LGBTQ-founded brands
Whether you're shopping for something new or simply curious about how companies are engaging with Pride Month, these are the brands putting inclusion front and center—with purpose, not just promotion.
Because in a month that celebrates authenticity, the most powerful statement a brand can make is showing up—with action, accountability, and heart.
This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.
