Powerful NY Attorney, Wife Missing After Luxury Yacht Capsizes Off Coast Of Italy: Reports

Christopher Morvillo, age 59, who attended the Canterbury School in Litchfield County, Connecticut, and later Fordham University, along with his wife, Neda Morvillo, age 57, are among six people who are unaccounted after the 184-foot luxury yacht overturned off the coast of Sicily on Monday morning, Aug. 19, according to ABC 7.

Twenty-two people were on board the ship at the time of the incident near Palermo, according to the report.

The couple's bodies may still be on the boat, which rescuers have had a difficult time reaching, ABC 7 reports.

According to the Financial Times, the yacht is owned by a client of Morvillo's, Mike Lynch.

Morvillo served as an assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1999 to 2005, having helped in the criminal investigation stemming from the 9/11 attacks, according to his bio on his firm's website.

Two months ago, Morvillo wrote a post on LinkedIn following an exoneration in a client. After congratulating multiple colleagues and team members, Morvillo thanks his family.

"And, finally, a huge thank you to my patient and incredible wife, Neda Morvillo, and my two strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters, Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo. None of this would have been possible without your love and support. I am so glad to be home," said Morvillo, closing on an eerie note.

"And they all lived happily ever after…."

