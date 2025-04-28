'Potentially Violent' Man Caught With Narcotics, Loaded Gun In Rockland, Cops Say

The arrest happened on Friday, April 25, after police responded to a report of a man with a firearm in the Pomona area, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Saturday, April 26.

Patrol officers soon found the suspect, identified as Michael Diaz, 28, and found him with a loaded firearm and narcotics following an investigation at the scene, police said.

Diaz was charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a criminal substance.

Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould Jr. said officers " prevented what could have been a potentially violent encounter."

Diaz was arraigned in Haverstraw Town Court, where bail was set at $40,000 cash, $60,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. He was then transported to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

