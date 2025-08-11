Potent Storms To Crack Northeast Dry Spell After Scorching Stretch

A surge of thunderstorms is poised to break the Northeast’s lengthy dry streak by Wednesday, Aug. 13, following a blistering start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather meteorologists say a dome of high pressure will keep temperatures and humidity elevated into Tuesday, Aug. 12. Daytime highs are expected to reach up to 20 degrees above mid-August averages across parts of the Midwest and New England.

Heat index values are expected to reach the mid-90s to low 100s, raising the risk of heat-related illness. Officials advise staying hydrated, limiting strenuous outdoor activity, and checking on vulnerable neighbors.

The impending change arrives with a cold front Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 13, lingering into the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 14.

Thunderstorms are forecast to spread from Tennessee to western Maine on Wednesday, offering some heat relief.

The storms also bring the potential for downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds that could disrupt travel and outdoor plans.

While the front presses east, heat will hang on along portions of the I-95 corridor and into the Southeast through midweek.

The storms will end a notably dry stretch in parts of the region. Several cities, including Boston and Pittsburgh, have gone more than a week without measurable rain (at least 0.01 inches). Boston last logged measurable precipitation on Friday, Aug. 1 (0.28 inches).

Tuesday, is expected to be the peak of the heat, with widespread 90s and some locations flirting with 100 degrees. A few daily record highs — some dating back more than two decades — could be tied or broken.

Bottom line: plan for oppressive heat through Tuesday, followed by a stormy midweek pattern that brings welcome rain and a step-down in temperatures for most locations.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

