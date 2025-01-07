Popular Suffern BBQ Spot Fink's Staying Open After All

After David Finkelstein's popular barbecue spot announced it would be closing late last year (to the great disappointment of longtime customers), the eatery has officially reopened.

And with it comes its signature flavors, revamped hours, and a fresh lineup of events.

“We’re so grateful to our diehard fans for their support during our closure,” the Fink’s team shared. “Thanks to them, we’re back and ready to serve up everything you’ve been missing!”

The Fink's comeback means the kitchen will be open for lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy takeout, bar seating, or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. The bar will remain open until around 5 p.m.

Fink’s is kicking off its reopening with an exciting events calendar:

First on the calendar is Fink’s Rent Party, which launches on Friday, Jan. 24, and will happen on the fourth Friday of every month. This ticketed event features a full buffet, including spare ribs, brisket, corn soufflé, and more. Tickets are available at the bar or on Eventbrite.

The second event on tap is the famous Rib Riot, which will take place on Friday, Jan. 31. It promises a feast of the restaurant's famous ribs and other crowd-pleasers.

In addition, the dining room is now available for private events and catering seven days a week. Whether it’s a family gathering or a business luncheon, Fink’s is ready to help make your occasion memorable. You can book your event through their website.

For homebodies, you can enjoy Fink's at home, with most of the menu available for cold pick-up with easy reheating instructions. Their homemade soups and chilis are also perfect for cozy winter meals.

The Fink team expressed their excitement about reopening and thanked their supporters for sticking with them.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and serve up the barbecue you’ve been craving,” they said.

Stay updated on upcoming Fink's events by visiting their website or following them on Eventbrite.

Finkelstein also owned a Dumont, NJ location, but that closed last year and has been replaced by Bar 26.

Fink's is located at 32 Orange Ave., Suffern. Call 845-543-4033.

