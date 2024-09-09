Popular P.F Chang's In Rockland County Quietly Closes Restaurant After 10 Years

Diners ready to eat at the P.F. Chang's in Rockland County at The Shops at Nanuet found the restaurant closed over the Labor Day weekend.

A sign on the doors directed visitors to locations in Westchester County, located in White Plains, and Hackensack, New Jersey.

Calls and emails to P.F. Chang's have not been returned. Their website marks the Clarkstown location as closed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

