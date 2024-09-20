Popular Hudson Valley Furniture Builder Who Lost Shop To Fire Asking For Help

The blaze occurred in Orange County at Authentic Authentic Antique Lumber on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Goshen.

Sal Mastropolo owns the business, which makes everything from flooring to reclaimed tables and live-edge slabs, all with 100-year-old wood. It has a five-star review on Google.

According to the business website, some of the stars he has built furniture for include Yoko Ono, Keith Richards, Robert DeNiro, Eddie Murphy, Susan Sarandon, and more

But he also builds plenty for "regular" customers and even helps out when people are looking for wood for their crafts.

After the devasting fire, Mastropolo said on a GoFundMe that the fire had destroyed the sanding and epoxy building.

"We lost everything that was in the shop, from tools, our equipment, customer projects, and the entire space where we do much of our work and one of our vehicles."

He has insurance, but it barely covers the contents of the shop.

"Our shop is more than a business; it’s a place where a small & close team of passionate craftsmen work side by side every day, creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed lumber," Mastropolo said. "It’s a place where we laugh, solve problems, and work long hours to deliver the best possible pieces for our customers. Now, that space is gone."

He loves the community and his employees, which is why he's reaching out and asking for help keeping the business going.

"This is why I’m turning to the community…We could really use the support right now—whether through donations, sharing our story, or continuing to place orders with us—so we can rebuild and keep the business going," he added. "This team means everything to me, and I want to make sure we all have a future here."

Mastropolo said all of the money raised will be used to replace the shop and tools. He added that he would hope to repay the community in small ways if possible.

To donate, click here.

