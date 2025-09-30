Popular Diet Coke Flavor Returning: Here's When

Retro Diet Coke Lime will return to stores nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 6, in both bottles and cans, The Coca-Cola Company announced. A countdown clock is on Coca-Cola's website to help build hype for the beverage's return.

Diet Coke Lime was first introduced in 2004 and developed a loyal following, TODAY reported. While it was discontinued from stores in 2018, the flavor has stayed alive inside Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at restaurants across the country.

Like the "runaway success" of Diet Cherry Coke's summer return, the lime version will feature retro packaging.

"The classic taste you love," Coca-Cola's website said. "The zesty twist you missed. Diet Coke Lime is coming back in a retro limited-edition can. This throwback flavor is here for a good time, not a long time."

The limited-time flavor will be sold in 12-pack cans and single 20-ounce bottles while supplies last.

"What makes this return special is that it's not just about taste; it's about tapping into the nostalgia wave that's dominating everything from fashion to film," Coca-Cola said in a news release.

Coca-Cola previously announced in July that it would release a version of its flagship soda made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

