Popular Deodorants Pulled From Shelves In Nationwide Recall, FDA Says

A.P. Deauville of Easton, Pennsylvania, issued the recall for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick products, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Three versions of the 1.8-ounce roll-on antiperspirants are involved:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On, Powder Fresh – 21,265 cases

Power Stick Invisible Protection, Spring Fresh – 22,482 cases

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection – 23,467 cases

Each was recalled due to "cGMP deviations." That means the deodorants did not meet federal good manufacturing standards.

The FDA has not yet classified the recall. No injuries have been reported and the recall remains ongoing with no end date announced.

Consumers are advised to check product labels for specific lot numbers, the FDA said.

