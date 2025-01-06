Popular Cold & Flu Medicine Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

The recall affects Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion medication sold at Costco in October and November. Impacted products have the lot code P140082 printed on the box and are linked to item number 1729556.

Costco advises consumers to stop using the product immediately and return it to any Costco location for a full refund.

“If you have any issues or concerns, contact us at 1-800-426-9391 or via email at complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com,” the company said in a statement.

