Poll Sheds Light On Public's Reaction To Trump's White House Ballroom

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that 56% of US adults oppose the demolition project, including 45% who said they "strongly" oppose it. The poll was released on Thursday, Oct. 30, about 10 days after demolition began.

Just 28% support the move, with 15% expressing strong support. Another 16% said they were unsure about the project, which is expected to be completed before 2029.

The 90,000-square-foot ballroom will accommodate about 1,000 guests, according to the White House. Construction is being financed through donations from companies and individuals, including Apple, Amazon, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palantir, and cryptocurrency investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, The Washington Post reported.

Support largely splits along party lines: 62% of Republicans back the project, compared to 88% of Democrats and 61% of independents who oppose it. Among Democrats, 78% said they strongly oppose the East Wing teardown, while only 35% of Republicans said they strongly support it.

Preservationists have condemned the demolition of the East Wing, historically home to the first lady's office, while watchdog groups have raised concerns about donor influence.

"There are huge transparency and conflict-of-interest concerns here," said Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, acting vice president of policy and government affairs at the Project on Government Oversight.

The project has drawn bipartisan criticism for bypassing standard federal reviews. Trump recently removed six commissioners who advised on federal projects and memorials, including White House renovations, Politico reported.

Democrats have also criticized the project during the second-longest federal government shutdown in US history, which will likely halt crucial food assistance for about 42 million Americans in November.

"Let's be clear: Trump's not just wasting money, he's sending a message," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "No health care for you. A ballroom for him."

Trump's administration has defended the project, saying it will be a long-needed event space built entirely without taxpayer money.

"I believe there's a lot of fake outrage right now because nearly every single President who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a recent Fox News interview.

The poll surveyed 2,725 adults between Friday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 28.

