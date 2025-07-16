Police Seek Suspects After Car Fire In Stony Point (Developing)

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, in the area of 569 Willow Grove Rd. in Stony Point, according to The Monsey Scoop.

Stony Point Police received multiple reports of a vehicle fire and responded along with the Stony Point Fire Department and New York State Police.

Police told the outlet they are now looking for a greenish-gray GMC Canyon pickup truck. The truck reportedly has a white cap with stickers on the rear and was occupied by two men who allegedly fled the scene and are wanted in connection with the fire.

Daily Voice has reached out to Stony Point Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.