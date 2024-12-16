Police On The Hunt For Suspects In 2 Home Burglaries In Rockland County

Capt Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police said the break-ins occurred on Friday, Dec. 13, around 4:15 a.m. in Pearl River and Orangeburg.

Shannon said the first burglary occurred on Pinto Road in Pearl River. The suspects gained entry through a lower lever window.

The suspects, dressed in dark-hooded sweatshirts and ski masks, left the home without taking anything.

Shannon said the second incident occurred a short time later at a Howard Avenue residence in Orangeburg. The suspects gained entry through a kitchen window.

The thieves stole key fobs to the family’s vehicles.

"At this time, these incidents are believed to be related," Shannon said.

The suspects fled both locations in a dark-colored four-door sedan and appeared to be targeting keys to luxury vehicles parked at the home.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded and processed both residences.

The burglaries are currently under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with video surveillance in these areas or any additional information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

