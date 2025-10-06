Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fog/Mist 64°

SHARE

Police Officer Critically Injured In Long Island Crash During Funeral Escort

A Nassau County Police officer was critically injured in a Lindenhurst crash while escorting a funeral procession on Monday, Oct. 6, authorities announced.

Officer Hyland and fellow law enforcement at&nbsp;Fairfield Elementary School in 2023.

Officer Hyland and fellow law enforcement at Fairfield Elementary School in 2023.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Fairfield Elementary School PTA
A&nbsp;Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Highway Patrol Officer Michael Hyland, 53, was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson on North Wellwood Avenue at Jerome Street when he collided with a 2020 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeffrey Geller, 61, at 11:08 a.m., Suffolk County Police said in a release.

Hyland was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he remains in critical condition, investigators said. Geller was not injured.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE