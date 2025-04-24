Fair 72°

Police Investigation Shuts Down Road In Hudson Valley, Restricts Traffic (Developing)

Heavy police activity on an Orange County street on Thursday, April 24 has prompted traffic restrictions as investigators carry out an ongoing operation, police said.

The activity is taking place on Little York Road in Warwick. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
According to the Town of Warwick Police Department, officers are working alongside the New York State Police on Little York Road as part of an active investigation. The nature of the investigation has not yet been disclosed.  

As of Thursday at noon, only residents are being allowed access to the area. Police said there is no threat to public safety, but warned that activity in the area is expected to continue throughout the day.

Authorities said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

